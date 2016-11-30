Magnus Karlsen - World Chess Champion

Magnus Carlsen pulled it of with a victory in the third round of rapid chess party in New York on Wednesday night. Carlsen's game impressed mostly through the evening, but he also made mistakes. In the second game, the computers showed a huge advantage to Carlsen, but after his 62'nd move , Karjakin managed to get back and the game ended even. The fourth game ended in Karlsen's favour.



This is Karlsen's 3'rd World Champion victory, at the same day he celebrated his 26'th bithday.

Picture - NRK