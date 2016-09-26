Figures from The tourist season in Norway

Foreign guest nights increased by 10 per cent at Norwegian hotels to 927 000. This is the highest number of guest nights ever recorded for June in Norwegian hotels. Norwegian guest nights went down 1 per cent in June 2016.

Lodging revenue for Norwegian hotels decreased by 1 per cent from NOK 1 497 million in June 2015 to NOK 1 486 million in June 2016. The number of guest nights in Norwegian accommodation establishments reached a total of 3.99 million in June 2016. This is an increase of 2 per cent compared with June 2015.

Source Statistics Norway