Log in

Figures from The tourist season in Norway

 

 

 

 

 

There has been a record high 2.45 million guest nights in June 2016 in Norwegian hotels. This is an increase of 3 per cent compared with June 2015.

Foreign guest nights increased by 10 per cent at Norwegian hotels to 927 000. This is the highest number of guest nights ever recorded for June in Norwegian hotels. Norwegian guest nights went down 1 per cent in June 2016.

Lodging revenue for Norwegian hotels decreased by 1 per cent from NOK 1 497 million in June 2015 to NOK 1 486 million in June 2016. The number of guest nights in Norwegian accommodation establishments reached a total of 3.99 million in June 2016. This is an increase of 2 per cent compared with June 2015.

Source Statistics Norway

Related Articles

Falling Krone can boost Norwegian tourism

Northern Lights"It has recently become much cheaper to travel to Norway. This will have an effect for us in 2015, says Market Strategist John Linløkken in Northen Norway Tourist Board. ..Read more...

Lonely Planet: - Northern Norway will blow your mind

TromsøAccording to the magazine Lonely Planet, Northern Norway will "blow your mind" The famous travel guide has named the region one of the world's top ten regions to visit in 2015...Read more...

Why Norway is the greatest place on Earth

Web PICT0963The Huffington Post just published an article/photo series headlined "25 Reasons why Norway is the Greatest Place on Earth", stating that Norway is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places one can visit...Read more...

Fewer European tourists travel to Norway

Tourists in NorwayThe past two years Norway has lost 200.000 overnight hotel stays. The steep decline in the number of tourists from Europe is a consern, says the Director of Tourism in Innovation Norway...Read more...

Norway cruises all year round

  altThe cruise ships that travel up the Norwegian coast are becoming even more popular among tourists. Now the ships will expand their service and will travel all year around. ..Read more...

Oslo on "top-destinations" list for 2013

altThe New York Times has named Oslo as one of the 46 most attractive travel destinations in the world in 2013, and the only Scandinavian city mentioned in the ranking. ..Read more...

British paper raves about Oslo's outdoors

altThe British newspaper The Daily Mail raves about Oslo's cross-country ski opportunities in an article about the Norwegian capital's easily accessible outdoors. ..Read more...

18°C

Norway

Partly Cloudy

Humidity: 95%

Wind: 6.44 km/h

  • 26 Aug 2016 28°C 18°C
  • 27 Aug 2016 27°C 15°C
Banner 468 x 60 px