Norwegian Prime Minister congratulates Donald Trump

I want to congratulate Donald Trump with the victory in the presidential election. The US is our closest ally and our cooperation is based on shared values and interests.

We want a good partnership with Donald Trump and his administration once it is in place, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg. At a press conference today the Prime Minister said that Norway through changing times and administrations has given priority to cooperation with the US.

This Will continue. Close cooperation between Europe and the United States are important elements of Norwegian foreign and security policy, she said. We quickly want to go into dialogue with the incoming administration. The Government considers it important to safeguard Norwegian interests. USA is important for the Norwegian economy, Norwegian jobs and security, said the Prime Minister. International Community is facing challenges and we need US leadership in many demanding issues that the international community must resolve together,

she says.

Press release Prime Minister's Office



