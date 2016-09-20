Increase in cost of new houses



The prices for new small houses and flats have increased by 9.5 per cent from the 2nd quarter of 2015. From the 1st quarter to the 2nd quarter of 2016, the prices of new multi-dwelling houses have increased by 5.9 per cent.

The prices are measured at the time of sale. The prices for new detached houses increased by 2.6 per cent from the 2nd quarter of 2015 to the 2nd quarter of 2016. During the last quarter, the prices have increased by 2.3 per cent. The prices are measured at the registered completion date

The house price index for existing dwellings has increased by 4.3 per cent for detached houses, 5.4 per cent for small houses and 8.4 per cent for flats in blocks during the last year.

