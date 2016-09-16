Continued growth in web based turnover

Statistics Norway released their bimonthly statistics on wholesale and retail sales showing an increase of 2.5 percent for the same period. The retail sales turnover reached a total of NOK 142 billion for the first four months of 2016, an increase of 2.6 per cent from the same period in 2015.



Internet based turnover rose by 12.9 percent and accounted for well over 5 billion NOK. In March and April (2nd period)retail sales amounted to almost 74 billion , 2.2 percent more than in the same period 2015. Sales of motor vehicles increased by 9.7 percent and shops that sell and repair motor vehicles reached a turnover of almost 78 billion for the first four months of this year. This represents an increase of 9.7 percent from the same period last year. Wholesale reported a turnover of 290 billion in the first four months of 2016, representing a growth of 5.4 percent compared with to same period in 2015. March and April figures for 2016 shows and increase in wholsesale turnover of 4.1 percent more than in 2015.

Source - Statistics Norway - Photo: Thon Eiendom