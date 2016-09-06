Positive trends in Norway's economy

The standstill in the second half of last year has been replaced by a weak increase in growth in the Norwegian mainland economy this year, Statistics Norway (SSB) reports.

Oil & Gas: Major investments in the Barents Sea

Norwegian energy provider Statoil plans to invest NOK 60 billion in developing the large Johan Castberg Field in the Norwegian sector of the Barents Sea.

Oil & Gas: Development costs cut by nearly half

The price tag for developing a field on the Norwegian shelf has declined by an average of more than 40 per cent since the autumn of 2014, according to the NPD's analysis of eight planned developments that are approaching start-up.

Norway - First deficit in 25 years

The last figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) shows that central government's total revenues in the second quarter of this year was 328 billion, which is 2.3 percent less than in the same quarter last year. In 2015, total revenue of 336 bil…

323 reindeer killed by lightning on Hardangervidda

Full medical examination of Norwegian Cross-Country skiers

Unemployment at 4.8 per cent

Oil & Gas: Significant merger between Det norske and PB Norge

Oil&Gas: New licensing round

Happy birthday, Norway!

Business

World's longest sub-sea power cable

Norwegian energy distributor Statnett and UK's National Grid have reached an agreement to construct an interconnector between...

SPORT

Full medical examination of Norwegian Cross-Country skiers

Following the allegations about the use of Astma medicine by Norwegian Cross Country skiers ...

TRAVEL

Figures from The tourist season in Norway

          There has been a record high 2.45 million guest nights in June 2016 in Norwegian...

Culture Arts & Living

Happy birthday, Norway!

May 17th, is Norway's National Day. It is celebrated all across the nation, from the largest...

