Interest rates: Countercyclical buffer unchanged

The Ministry of Finance has today decided to keep the level of the countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged. This is in line with the advice for Q3/16 from Norges Bank.

Increase in cost of new houses

The prices for new small houses and flats have increased by 9.5 per cent from the 2nd quarter of 2015. From the 1st quarter to the 2nd quarter of 2016, the prices of new multi-dwelling houses have increased by 5.9 per cent.

Positive trends in Norway's economy

The standstill in the second half of last year has been replaced by a weak increase in growth in the Norwegian mainland economy this year, Statistics Norway (SSB) reports.

Oil & Gas: Major investments in the Barents Sea

Norwegian energy provider Statoil plans to invest NOK 60 billion in developing the large Johan Castberg Field in the Norwegian sector of the Barents Sea.

Oil & Gas: Development costs cut by nearly half

The price tag for developing a field on the Norwegian shelf has declined by an average of more than 40 per cent since the autumn of 2014, according to the NPD's analysis of eight planned developments that are approaching start-up.

Continued growth in web based turnover

Statistics Norway released their bimonthly statistics on wholesale and retail sales showing an increase of 2.5 percent for the same period. The retail sales turnover reached a total of NOK 142 billion for the first four months of 2016, …

World's longest sub-sea power cable

Norwegian energy distributor Statnett and UK's National Grid have reached an agreement to construct an interconnector between...

Full medical examination of Norwegian Cross-Country skiers

Following the allegations about the use of Astma medicine by Norwegian Cross Country skiers ...

Figures from The tourist season in Norway

          There has been a record high 2.45 million guest nights in June 2016 in Norwegian...

Norway's finest poem

Norwegian state broadcaster NRK recently asked its listeners/viewers to select "Norway's finest poem through the...

